Apr 3, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
What is the difference between hills and mountains?
Shivani Tiwari
Mountains typically have an elevation above 2,000 feet (610 meters).
Hills usually have an elevation below 2,000 feet (610 meters).
Mountains tend to have steeper slopes, making them more rugged and challenging to climb.
Hills typically have gentler, more gradual slopes.
Due to their higher elevation, mountains can have distinct climate zones, leading to diverse ecosystems.
Hills tend to have more uniform climates and less diverse ecosystems.
Mountains often feature rugged terrain, including sharp peaks, ridges, and deep valleys.
Hills usually have smoother, more rounded profiles.
Mountains tend to be more visually prominent features in the landscape.
Hills are often less dramatic and blend more into the surrounding natural beauty.
Both hills and mountains, as natural scenery, offer a wide range of landscapes, creating unique and breathtaking views.
