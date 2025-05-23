May 23, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
What is Labubu? The viral toy taking over fashion
Shivani Tiwari
Ananya Panday was recently spotted with a trendy bag accessory featuring a pink Labubu charm hanging.
Rihanna and Dua Lipa have indeed been spotted flaunting Labubu charms on their bags.
In a recent interview, Lisa expressed her obsession with these charms, stating that she has been 'going crazy for them for almost a year.'
Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Ananya Panday have joined the ranks of other celebrities like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé, who are obsessed with these quirky collectables.
So, what is Labubu? This plushie charm originates from Nordic mythology and folklore, creatively created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.
This character is based on 'The Monsters' series in 2015, marking the beginning of Labubu's history and development.
In 2019, the China-based toy company Pop Mart licensed Labubu, which quickly gained popularity and became a sought-after collectable toy.
Labubu has evolved into a luxury fashion statement beyond being a collectable.
According to CNN, in 2024, Labubu generated $410 million for Pop Mart, contributing to its $1.8 billion revenue.
