What happens to your body when you are bitten by venomous snake?
Shivani Tiwari
People living in rural areas near wildlife are more prone to snakebites. Sometimes, they can be bitten by snakes, which can have fatal consequences.
However, encounters with venomous snakes can result in death or severe injuries.
So, what happens to the body after a venomous snake bite?
Neurotoxic venom from cobras and kraits causes muscle weakness, paralysis, breathing issues, and vision problems like double vision.
Hemotoxic venom from Russell's and saw-scaled vipers causes bleeding, kidney damage, low blood pressure, and increased heart rate, damaging tissues.
Myotoxic venom from sea snakes causes severe muscle breakdown and potential kidney damage by directly targeting and destroying muscle tissue.
Fatal snake bite: Not all venomous snake bites lead to death, but delayed or inadequate treatment increases the risk of fatalities.
Antivenom is available in India, but timing is critical sooner, is better when you are bitten or anyone near you is bitten by a snake.
1. Move the patient away from the snake.
2. Keep the person calm and still.
3. Immobilise the bitten limb with a sling or splint.
4. Remove tight clothing or jewellery near the bite.
5. Don't let the person walk or move around.