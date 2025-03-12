Mar 12, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

What does a peacock eat?

Shivani Tiwari

Peacocks are omnivores with a diverse diet. Here are 8 things they eat.

Grains: Peacocks enjoy eating different kinds of grains including Corn, wheat, and other grains.

Berries: Peacocks love to eat wild and cultivated berries.

Grasses: Peacocks are known to eat various types of grasses.

Flowers: Petals and other parts of flowers are a great part of the Peacock diet.

Insects: Peacocks diet include ants, beetles, termites, crickets.

Worms: Peacocks indulge in earthworms and other soil-dwelling worms.

Snakes: Peacocks enjoy eating all kinds of small snakes.

Lizards: Small reptiles are a great source of peacocks diet.

