Mar 12, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
What does a peacock eat?
Shivani Tiwari
Peacocks are omnivores with a diverse diet. Here are 8 things they eat.
Grains: Peacocks enjoy eating different kinds of grains including Corn, wheat, and other grains.
Berries: Peacocks love to eat wild and cultivated berries.
Grasses: Peacocks are known to eat various types of grasses.
Flowers: Petals and other parts of flowers are a great part of the Peacock diet.
Insects: Peacocks diet include ants, beetles, termites, crickets.
Worms: Peacocks indulge in earthworms and other soil-dwelling worms.
Snakes: Peacocks enjoy eating all kinds of small snakes.
Lizards: Small reptiles are a great source of peacocks diet.
