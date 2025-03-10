What are the 4 types of Navratri in 2025?

Mar 10, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at all the four Navratri that come in a year.
The existence of four Navratris in a year serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of life and the importance of spiritual practice throughout the year. Each Navratri invites devotees to connect with the different energies of the goddess, fostering growth, prosperity, and inner peace.
Navratri is a festival that celebrates the nine forms of the goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the goddess. Devotees engage in rituals, participate in cultural events, and bond with family and friends during Navratri.
The nine form of goddess Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Shiddhidatri.
Chaitra Navratri occurs in the month of Chaitra (March-April) and signifies the arrival of spring. This Navratri is celebrated with much zeal, especially in North India, where it culminates in the festival of Ram Navami. The nine days are dedicated to the worship of the divine feminine, with each day representing a different form of the goddess.
The Sharad Navratri, celebrated in Ashwin, holds a prominent place in the hearts of devotees. This is the Navratri most people are familiar with, as it culminates in the grand festival of Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. During these nine nights, devotees engage in elaborate rituals, fasting, and vibrant celebrations.
Magh Navratri, celebrated in the month of Magh (January-February), is less popular than its counterparts but holds profound spiritual significance. It is often observed as a time for introspection and personal growth. During this Navratri, devotees focus on self-discipline, meditation, and seeking blessings for health and well-being.
Lastly, Aashadha Navratri, occurring in the month of Aashadha (June-July), is an auspicious time for seeking blessings for prosperity and success. This Navratri is particularly significant in rural areas, where the arrival of the monsoon season is celebrated. The goddess is worshipped with fervour, as she is believed to bring fertility to the land and abundance to families.