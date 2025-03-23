Mar 23, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
What are red grapes called?
Red grapes are known for their delightful sweetness, crisp texture, and seedless nature making them a favourite among consumers.
Red grapes are a popular variety of grapes. Let's find out what they are called.
Red grapes were developed in California, USA, by the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) in Fresno.
They are a relatively recent variety, bred in the 1980s and released commercially in 1989.
They are known as Crimson Seedless grapes and are medium to large, with an elongated oval shape.
Their skin is a vibrant crimson red and the flesh is crisp, juicy, and translucent.
Crimson Seedless grapes are known for their sweet, mild flavour with a slightly tangy undertone.
Crimson seedless grapes grow particularly well in the winter.
Crimson Seedless grapes are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
