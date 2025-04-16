What are angel numbers, and what do they mean?

Apr 16, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Here is a detailed explanation of what are angel numbers and what each of them mean.
Keep seeing the same numbers everywhere you look? You might just be looking at angel numbers.
Well, it may sound a little far-fetched but some astrologers believe that certain numerical patterns that keep randomly appearing in our lives are actually hidden messages from the universe, also known as angel numbers.
Angel numbers are simply repeated numerical patterns that you keep seeing randomly in your life.
“Angel numbers are a string of repeating numbers like 222, 999 or numbers that have an uncanny sequence that keep popping up around you, whether it’s the time on your phone or your oven clock”.
These numbers are said to be signs from the universe-in other words, they are a sign that greater forces are trying to communicate something to you.
Angel numbers aren’t just any numbers they are said to hold special significance. Angel numbers are a sign from the divine (whatever you call it-God, a source, your higher self, the universe, etc.) that you’re on the right track.
000 Angel number 000 is a powerful symbol of change, symbolising new beginnings and the start of a journey.
Angel number 1111 gives you confirmation that everything is on schedule and divinely guided in your world.
Angel number 222 is associated with balance, collaboration, love, and harmony.
Angel number 1010 asks you to be careful and deliberate about what you set out to manifest.