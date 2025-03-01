Was Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Scientists unearth gigantic snake, much larger than King Cobra!

Mar 1, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Scientists have recently discovered fossils of a prehistoric snake, measuring upto 50 feet. It is believed to be the largest snake to have existed on the planet.
Interestingly, the snake has been named 'Vasuki Indicus', after Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag.
Scientists at IIT Roorkee discovered the fossils in Gujarat's coal mines and intially mistook them to be those of a crocodile.
With an estimate length of around 50 feet, Vasuki Indicus is believed to have weighed around 2,000 pounds.
It is believed that this prehistoric snake grew in warm temperatures around 28 degrees celsius.
Vasuki Indicus used constriction - the act of applying pressure through loops of their trunk - in order to kill their preys.
The discovery of this enormous snake sheds light on our rich paleontolgical heritage, enhancing our knowledge about prehistoric creatures that once roamed around the planet.
