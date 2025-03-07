Walking as college course? 7 strangest degrees in the world

Mar 7, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Dive deep into J.K. Rowling's magical world, exploring its cultural and social impacts.
A unique combination where students learn about both oil extraction and managing bowling alleys.
Examine the rise of Lady Gaga and what it says about celebrity culture and society.
Learn how to hack systems legally to strengthen cybersecurity.
Analyze how Batman's physical and mental conditioning could be scientifically possible.
A course combining science, management, and baking techniques to produce professional bakers.
The Art of Walking (Centre College, USA): A philosophical approach to walking, discussing how walking influences thinking and creativity.