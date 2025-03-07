Mar 7, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

Walking as college course? 7 strangest degrees in the world

Pravrajya Suruchi

Dive deep into J.K. Rowling's magical world, exploring its cultural and social impacts.

Harry Potter Studies (Durham University, UK)

A unique combination where students learn about both oil extraction and managing bowling alleys.

Petroleum Engineering and Bowling Management (Vincennes University, USA)

Examine the rise of Lady Gaga and what it says about celebrity culture and society.

Lady Gaga and the Sociology of Fame (University of South Carolina, USA)

Learn how to hack systems legally to strengthen cybersecurity.

Ethical Hacking (Abertay University, Scotland)

Analyze how Batman's physical and mental conditioning could be scientifically possible.

The Science of Batman (University of Victoria, Canada)

A course combining science, management, and baking techniques to produce professional bakers.

Baking Technology Management (London South Bank University, UK)

The Art of Walking (Centre College, USA): A philosophical approach to walking, discussing how walking influences thinking and creativity.

