Walking 1 km vs Running 1 km: Which burns more calories?

Apr 5, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Calories Burned: Running burns more calories than walking in the same distance due to higher intensity.
Heart Health: Running gives your heart a more intense workout, boosting cardiovascular health faster.
Joint Impact: Walking is gentler on the joints, making it better for people with knee or ankle issues.
Fat Loss: Running helps burn fat quicker, but walking consistently also contributes to fat loss over time.
Muscle Building: Running engages more muscle groups like calves, thighs, and core, helping tone them faster.
Stress Relief: Both reduce stress, but running can offer a stronger endorphin rush or “runner’s high.”
Injury Risk: Walking has a much lower risk of injury compared to running, especially for beginners.
Sustainability: Walking is easier to maintain as a daily habit, while running may need rest days to avoid burnout or injury.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports