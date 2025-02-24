Feb 24, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Visiting Macau: 8 things you can't miss

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight things that you surely don't want to miss in Macau while visiting.

A significant historical landmark showcasing a blend of European and Asian architecture. 

Explore the Ruins of St. Paul's

A UNESCO-listed main town square with a mix of Portuguese and Chinese influences. 

Stroll through Senado Square

Experience the iconic Venetian canals inside the large casino complex. 

Ride a gondola at The Venetian Macao

Enjoy panoramic views from the Macau Tower observation deck. 

Visit the Macau Tower

Explore the charming streets with colonial buildings, boutique shops, and local delicacies. 

Wander through Taipa Village

Immerse yourself in the unique blend of Portuguese and Chinese architecture throughout the old town. 

See the Historic Centre of Macau

Experience the ultimate fusion of art and technology at teamLab SuperNature - a mesmerizing 5,000 square meter space comprised of towering 8-meter-tall works by the renowned art collective teamLab. 

Be artistic at teamLab SuperNature Macao

Observe pandas in a specially designed habitat. 

See the Giant Pandas at the Macau Giant Panda Pavilion

