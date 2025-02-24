Feb 24, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Here is a list of eight things that you surely don't want to miss in Macau while visiting.
A significant historical landmark showcasing a blend of European and Asian architecture.
A UNESCO-listed main town square with a mix of Portuguese and Chinese influences.
Experience the iconic Venetian canals inside the large casino complex.
Enjoy panoramic views from the Macau Tower observation deck.
Explore the charming streets with colonial buildings, boutique shops, and local delicacies.
Immerse yourself in the unique blend of Portuguese and Chinese architecture throughout the old town.
Experience the ultimate fusion of art and technology at teamLab SuperNature - a mesmerizing 5,000 square meter space comprised of towering 8-meter-tall works by the renowned art collective teamLab.
Observe pandas in a specially designed habitat.