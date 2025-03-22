Visiting Kolkata for IPL? Don't forget to try these yummy street foods

Mar 22, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
IPL 2025 season is set to kick off with great fervour and enthusiasm with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in the city of joy.
To make your journey even more exciting, let us tell you about some popular Kolkata street foods you must not miss at any cost!
1. Phuchka: Don't forget to try Phuchkas of Kolkata. Crispy, tangy and spicy Phuchkas will make you lick your fingers.
2. Kathi rolls: Try flavourful Kathi rolls, filled with spicy veggies. We promise, you won't stop at one!
3. Jhalmuri: Jhalmuri is a mix of puffed rice, mustard, veggies and spices. For those who love spicy foods, Jhalmuri is a go-to meal option.
4. Churmur: Similar to Phuchkas, it is made with mashed potatoes, coriander and a variety of spices.
5. Singhara: Samosa but in Kolkata style, made with mashed potatoes, peas and sometimes cauliflower for a mild spicy delight.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports