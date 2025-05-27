May 27, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Here is a list of eight animals whose vision surpasses that of humans. Check it out!
These birds of prey are known for their incredibly sharp vision, allowing them to spot prey from great distances. They have a visual acuity that is significantly better than humans.
While not as sharp in daytime vision as eagles, owls have excellent night vision, allowing them to hunt in low-light conditions.
These insects have compound eyes with numerous lenses, providing them with nearly 360-degree vision, enabling them to detect movement and capture prey in the air.
These crustaceans have highly complex eyes, including the ability to see ultraviolet, polarized, and infrared light, making their vision among the most sophisticated in the animal kingdom.
Cats have a relatively large field of vision and good night vision, allowing them to see well in low light conditions.
These primates have the largest eyes relative to their body size, providing them with excellent night vision.
Chameleons can rotate each eye independently, giving them a wide field of vision and the ability to see nearly every angle without moving their head.
Goats have a wide field of vision, allowing them to see in all directions and detect threats.