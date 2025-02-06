Valentine's Day 2025: 7 unique gifting ideas for her

Feb 6, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Valentine's Day is here! While you're scratching your head over what to gift her, let us help you.
1. Customised jewelry: A personalised necklace or ring will make a cherishable and lasting gift.
2. Dinner date: Pick your partner's favourite restaurant or cafe and surprise them by planning a romantic dinner date.
3. DIY jar: Count us on this; girls love DIY gifts! It showcases the effort and time you took to make the perfect gift for her. Make a DIY jar by putting hand-written notes and chocolates.
4. Photo album: Nothing beats an aesthetic photo album, comprising of your memorable moments with her.
5. Hand written letters: Grab a pen and write down your feeling about her, expressing love and affection. And you'll thank us later.
6. Personalised coffee mug: Get a customised coffee mug for her, with her initials or maybe a love message or quote written on it.
7. DIY hamper: Prepare a DIY gift hamper for her, putting in her favourite snacks,
