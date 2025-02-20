Feb 20, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Every religion has a set of rules and traditions that are followed by the bride and groom and their families during the wedding.
Marriages in India are a grand affair. It is stated that marriage in India is not just a union of two individuals but is a union of two families. It is an event that brings together families, communities, and age-old customs.
Recently, India witnessed two grand weddings: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant and Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s youngest son Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.
In India, marriages come in various forms, reflecting the country’s rich cultural and social diversity. Some of the most common types include: Love marriage, arranged marriage, court marriage, and others.As we all know, India is a diverse nation that serves as a homeland to multiple religions.
But did you know that there is a village in India where brides do not wear clothes after marriage?
According to the media reports, there is a tradition in Himachal Pradesh where brides do not wear clothes for several days after marriage. As per the Times Now Hindi report, this unique tradition is observed in Pini village, located in the Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh.
After the wedding, only the bride remains without clothes. The bride is allowed to wear a woolen cloth called pattu during this time. There are some rules that the groom also has to follow.
This rule is somewhat similar to the tradition observed by the women of Pini village during five days of the monsoon month of Sawan. During these five days, women and men follow certain rules: women don’t wear any clothes, while men refrain from drinking alcohol.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports