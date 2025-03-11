Mar 11, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Here is detailed explanation on how turmeric attracts wealth and how pieces should be kept in the house to attract prosperity.
People often keep a pieces of turmeric in their safe. This brings many changes in life. Let us tell you how many turmeric pieces should be kept in the house to attract wealth and prosperity.
While placing anything in the house it is important to keep Vastu in mind. As not following the rules of Vastu Shastra can bring negative effects.
For people who are facing shortage of money it is advised to keep a turmeric lump in their home. Keeping it helps in getting rid of money related problems and create chances of gaining money.
According to Vastu Shastra keeping two lumps of turmeric in the temple of the house is very auspicious. This is said to get rid of negative energy and brings positive energy.
By keeping two pieces of turmeric at the temple of the house the financial conditions starts to get better. Along with this, there are chances of improvement in a person life.
People who are facing loss in their business should keep turmeric lump in their house. As keeping it helps in business growth and also the pending tasks starts to get completed.
To overcome the shortage of money, one or five knots turmeric should be kept in the safe. This attracts money and brings prosperity in the family.
It is said that by keeping turmeric lumps in the house, Vastu defects gets removed also positive energy gets transmitted.