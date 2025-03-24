Mar 24, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the town in Arunachal Pradesh that could be your next travel destination. It has also been hailed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra has a fantastic recommendation - the Indian town of Tawang, situated in Arunachal Pradesh, which he lauded on X on Sunday, March 23.
He called it "unmatched beauty of India’s NorthEast", saying, ""Spring Fever; Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh...#SundayWandering", with a video from there and ending with a phrase “Discover Shangrila.”
So far, this video has gained over 1 lakh views, 7,473 likes, and 203 comments. Netizens are also calling this place 'a paradise in the Northeast.'
“TA” refers to Horse and “Wang” means Chosen. Founded in 1681 by Merak Lama Lodre Gyatso, it has the Tawang Monastery, also known as Gaden Namgyal Lhatse.
The town serves as an important centre for Tibetan Buddhism, influencing the local culture remarkably. The majority of the population hails from the Monpa tribe, who primarily practice Tibetan Buddhism.
In the Urgelling Monastery, the 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born. It lures tourists not only for its natural beauty but also for its cultural importance as a pilgrimage site.
Talking about its scenic beauty, waterfalls like Nuranang (Jang Falls) are mesmerising during spring as they are fed by melting snow.
Festivals like the Torgya, held in April, shows monks performing Cham dances to prevent evil spirits and bring prosperity.