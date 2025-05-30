Turtle Vs Tortoise: Key differences, characteristics, life span

May 30, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Where they live
Turtles are mostly found in oceans, rivers, and lakes. They swim, dive, and only come ashore to lay eggs. Tortoises, on the other hand, live on land in places like forests, grasslands, or deserts.
Shell, shape and strength
Turtles have flat, smooth shells that help them move easily in water. Tortoises have dome-shaped, heavy shells that protect them on land from predators and heat.
Their legs and feet
Turtles have flippers or webbed feet made for swimming. Tortoises have strong, round legs like little elephants.
Turtles are omnivores. They eat plants, jellyfish, and small sea creatures.
What does turtle eat?
Tortoises are herbivores. They enjoy grasses, leaves, and vegetables.
What does tortoise eat
Turtles usually live 20 to 40 years, though some may live longer. Tortoises can live a very long life many reach 80 to 150 years or more.
How long they live
The largest turtle, the Leatherback, can weigh up to 700 kg. Tortoises are smaller, with the Aldabra tortoise weighing up to 250 kg.
Size and weight
Turtles shed the top layers of their shells (scutes) as they grow. Tortoises don’t shed. Their shells grow thicker by adding new layers over time.
Growing shells