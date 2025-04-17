Transform leftover bread into 7 irresistible homemade desserts
Muskaan Gupta
Making delicious desserts out of leftover bread is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and reduce waste. Stale bread can be transformed into delicious treats that are simple to make and satisfying with a few basic ingredients and a little imagination. You can use leftover bread to make these seven delicious homemade desserts.
Bread is soaked in a sweet custard, baked until golden, and served warm in this traditional dessert.
Bread Pudding
A royal treat consisting of slices of fried bread dipped in milk infused with saffron and adorned with silver leaf and nuts.
Shahi Tukda
Bread pieces are sautéed in ghee and then simmered with milk, sugar, and cardamom to create this rich, sweet dish.
Bread Halwa
Fried bread layered with thickened milk and flavoured with saffron and rose water is a Hyderabadi speciality.
Double Ka Meetha
Bread discs soaked in cardamom-flavored, sweetened milk and garnished with chopped nuts make up this quick version of rasmalai.
Bread Rasmalai
Bread pieces are cooked in milk with sugar, cardamom and nuts to create a creamy custard.
Bread Kheer
Condensed milk, ghee, and breadcrumbs are combined to create a fudge-like treat that is allowed to cool.