Top 8 underrated destinations for 2025 travels

Feb 21, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
If you are a travel freak and adventure lover then here are some underrated travel destinations for 2025 that you can explore.
Bulgaria, a country tucked away in southeast Europe, provides a variety of scenery, from the Black Sea beaches to the Rila Mountains. Explore the mediaeval city of Plovdiv, with its Roman ruins and vibrant arts scene, or plan a visit to the famous Rila Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Georgia is well known for its breathtaking landscapes, extensive wine producing history, and unique blend of European and Asian flavours. Hiking and skiing are great in the Caucasus highlands, and the capital, Tbilisi, offers a charming old town with narrow streets and striking architecture.
For nature lovers, Madagascar's bizarre wildlife and sceneries are a must-see. There are species that are specific to this isolated ecosystem, including as lemurs, chameleons, and baobab trees.
Albania’s Adriatic coast is dotted with secluded beaches and charming coastal villages, making it an ideal alternative to more crowded Mediterranean destinations.
Nicaragua, which has beautiful volcanoes, immaculate beaches, and colonial cities like Granada, is sometimes overlooked in favour of its neighbours. You may enjoy the splendor of Central America in peace because there are less tourists there than in Costa Rica.
Some of the world's most stunning beaches, unspoiled rivers, and a wealth of marine life can be found along Mozambique's Indian Ocean coastline. With a burgeoning ecotourism sector, places like Gorongosa National Park and Bazaruto Archipelago offer ideal conditions for diving, snorkelling, and wildlife observation.
The Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan is home to yurts, rough terrain, and nomadic customs. The Tian Shan mountains offer some of the greatest trekking trails in the world, and Lake Issyk-Kul, the second-largest saltwater lake in the world, provides a peaceful haven.
Tunisia is home to some of the world’s most well-preserved Roman ruins, including the iconic El Jem Amphitheatre, a UNESCO World Heritage site that rivals Rome’s Colosseum in grandeur. Carthage, once a powerful city-state, showcases the remnants of an ancient civilization that shaped Mediterranean history.