Feb 10, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Here are some of the most dangerous roads around the world.
Also known as "Death Road", this road is known for its steep drop-offs, narrow paths, and landslides. It is estimated that around 200-300 people fall to their deaths in trucks, cars and buses every year. It’s barely the width of one vehicle and has no guardrails to protect you from falls of up to 2,000 feet.
This high-altitude road is known for its sharp turns, narrow passages, and landslides.
The Zojila Pass is a vital link between Ladakh and Kashmir, It is often closed during winter due to the treacherous conditions, closing off Ladakh from the rest of the world. Even when the sun is shining the drops are steep, the roads are narrow and there’s no barriers.
Located in the southwest of New Zealand, the Skippers Canyon Road constitutes of 16.5 miles and was hand carved by miners over 140 years ago. The road is so dangerous that even your car insurance won’t be honoured if you drive on it.
This 66-mile-long Bayburt D915 road consists on 29 hairpin bends with no railings or barriers to prevent cars from plunging off the edge. It hasbeen named as the most dangerous road in the world.
Located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, the road is a mind-numbing vertical drop of thousands of feet, so you might want to give the Keylong Kishtwar Road a miss on a windy day. It is one of the most dangerous roads and a true test of your ability.