Top 8 most beautiful waterfalls in India you should visit

Feb 17, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
The Indian beauty here are top 8 waterfalls in India that you should must visit.
Located in Chattisgarh it stretching 980 feet at its fullest point, Chitrakot is considered the widest waterfall in India and, as you’d imagine, quite the sight to behold. You should visit the waterfall in July to September.
Just off the western coast of India in Karnataka state, Jog is the country’s second highest waterfall, pouring from a height of roughly 830 feet. It’s not just one fall but four: There’s Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket-and together they form Jog.
When it comes to dramatic scenery, it’s hard to compete with Dudhsagar Falls. Located in Goa, on the border with Karnataka in western India, this epic waterfall (the name means ‘sea of milk’) clocks in at a staggering 1,017 feet tall and 100 feet wide.
What Talakona’s 270-foot cascade lacks in height it makes up for in beauty. Set within Sri Venkateswara National Park in Chittoor, in southeastern India, the tumbling falls spill down tiers of mossy green rocks in a peaceful, forested environment that feels like it’s been plucked from a fairytale.
Situated in Tamil Nadu this stunning waterfall gets its momentum from the Kaveri River, which winds through the rocky landscape until it spills off a craggy cliff in 14 different spouts, which range from 15 to 66 feet in height.
Down south in Kerala, the imposing Athirappilly is 80 feet tall and nearly 330 feet wide. It’s fed by the Chalakudy River and is particularly powerful thanks to the region’s healthy rains.
Located in eastern India, wedged between Bhutan and Bangladesh, Nohkalikai (aka “the fall of Ka Likai”) is the highest waterfall in the country, rising an estimated 1,110 feet, according to the World Waterfall Database.