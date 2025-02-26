Located around 30km south of Goa's capital, Panjim, Benaulim Beach offers holidaymakers not just a wonderful haven for rest and relaxation, but also plenty of things to do in and around the area. Its long stretch of soft white sand backed by verdant palm trees is a picturesque setting for keen beachgoers, but if soaking up the sunshine on a sunlounger doesn't sound like your cup of tea, you can get stuck into to water sports and dolphin watching.