Feb 26, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
As summer season on the way here is a list of top 8 beaches in Goa where you can plan for your summer season.
Discovered in the far north of the state, Morjim presents one of the more wild expanses of sand for you to embrace during your Goa holidays. Backed by a smattering of inviting beach bars and shacks, the beach’s most famous characteristic is its role as a nesting ground for Olive Ridley sea turtles.
A little further south of Morjim sits Baga, showcasing an entirely different atmosphere to that of its neighbour. Isolation is swapped for infrastructure, resulting in a fantastically vibrant atmosphere defined by an unbroken line of aromatic and welcoming beach shacks, all placed beside a long stretch of golden sand.
Among the most popular beaches for British tourists spending their holidays in Goa, Candolim and Calangute’s long strips of golden sand result in one of the state’s most inviting stretches of coastline. There's a very friendly atmosphere resonating throughout the resorts, best discovered over a delicious Goan curry in one of the eye-catching beach shacks.
Encapsulating the languid and relaxed ideology of Goa, stunning Sinquerim is a sedate but beautiful place to lay your beach towel. The beach itself is decorated with a small collection of beach shacks, dotted along a long curve of sand, backed by towering palm trees.
Arossim’s beautiful beach presents a long and wide stretch of golden sand, lapped at by clear blue water and backed by a dense forest of palms. Another of the beach’s highlights is its culinary offerings, with superb beach shacks such as ‘Zeebop’, located just to the south of the beach, serving up delicious and fresh seafood to hungry beach goers.
Located just north of Colva, Majorda offers 25km of soft golden sand and is famed as being one of the most picturesque beaches in the south of Goa. Along the coastline, you’ll find a small selection of beach shacks where you can try tasty Goan delicacies and enjoy a refreshing beer.
Located around 30km south of Goa's capital, Panjim, Benaulim Beach offers holidaymakers not just a wonderful haven for rest and relaxation, but also plenty of things to do in and around the area. Its long stretch of soft white sand backed by verdant palm trees is a picturesque setting for keen beachgoers, but if soaking up the sunshine on a sunlounger doesn't sound like your cup of tea, you can get stuck into to water sports and dolphin watching.
Tucked down into South Goa, Mobor is an alluring, laid-back hangout, perfect for tourists in search of holidays to Goa with a slow pace. It's easy to embrace the notion of rejuvenation here, especially given the spectacular spit of soft white sand, while the rustic beach shacks will gladly welcome you and keep you fed and watered throughout your stay.