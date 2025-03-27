March is the ideal month to visit amazing places and make unforgettable travel experiences. These locations are a photographer's paradise, offering both picturesque landscapes and energetic cityscapes. These are the top 7 stunning locations to visit in March!
With its recognisable blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets, Santorini is a fantastic place to see picture-perfect scenery.
Santorini, Greece
March symbolises the start of spring in Paris, with its picturesque streets, blossoming gardens, and famous sites like the Eiffel Tower that are ideal for taking enduring photos.
Paris, France
Kyoto's beautiful temples, gardens, and sakura-lined walkways are best photographed in March, when the cherry blossom season officially begins.
Kyoto, Japan
Photography enthusiasts should not miss Amsterdam, with its picturesque canals surrounded with colourful homes and tulip fields beginning to bloom.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cappadocia is well-known for its hot air balloon rides over unusual rock formations and for its Instagram-worthy morning views.
Cappadocia, Turkey
If you're a nature lover, March in the Lake District provides gorgeous lakes, rolling hills, and less crowded walking paths.
Lake District, England
Marrakech has countless chances to take striking and bright pictures, from colourful souks to amazing buildings and desert vistas.