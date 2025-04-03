Apr 3, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
7 loudest birds in the world
Some birds have very loud calls that they use to mark territory, communicate, and attract mates. These are the top 7 loudest birds in the world, identified by their strong vocalisations.
This South American bird has a strong, high-pitched call that reaches about 116 decibels and can be heard more than a kilometre away.
Screaming Piha
One of the noisiest pet birds, this cockatoo is well-known for its sharp, screeching call, which can reach up to 129 decibels.
Moluccan Cockatoo
Like blowing across the top of a bottle, this wetland bird makes a deep, booming call that can be heard for miles.
Eurasian Bittern
In addition to being renowned for its beauty, peacocks are also very noisy, making sharp, repetitive calls, particularly during mating season.
Peacock
This bird, which is native to South America, can be heard up to 3 kilometres away with its piercing honking call.
Southern Screamer
This New Zealand parrot is among the noisiest because of its loud, screeching call, which enables it to communicate over thick forests.
Kākā
The Common Potoo is well-known for its eerie, melancholy call, and its loud, eerie vocalisations are frequently heard at night in tropical forests.
Common Potoo
