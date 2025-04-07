Top 7 leadership lessons from India’s most successful CEOs
Muskaan Gupta
Experience and vision shape the constantly changing skill of leadership. Aspiring leaders can learn a lot from India's top executives. The top 7 leadership lessons from the most successful CEOs in India are listed here.
Regardless of one's level of success, Ratan Tata teaches that integrity and humility in leadership foster enduring respect and trust.
Stay Grounded – Ratan Tata (Tata Group)
For long-term organisational growth, Chandrasekaran thinks that giving workers autonomy, encouraging creativity, and creating an accountable culture are all important.
Empower Your Team – Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons)
Sundar Pichai highlights how crucial it is to welcome change with curiosity and adaptability in order to maintain an advantage in a business environment that is changing quickly.
Adapt to Change – Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet)
Purpose-driven leadership, according to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, links achieving business success to having a significant social impact.
Lead with Purpose – Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon)
Mukesh Ambani emphasises how crucial it is to put the needs of customers first and provide value on a regular basis in order to foster customer loyalty and business growth.
Customer First – Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)
Satya Nadella encourages leaders to maintain curiosity, never stop learning, and encourage creativity among their teams by promoting a growth mindset.
Stay Curious – Satya Nadella (Microsoft)
Murthy emphasises the importance of ethical discipline and resilience in overcoming obstacles and creating a well-respected organisation from the ground up.
Build Resilience – N. R. Narayana Murthy (Infosys)