Top 7 international beaches you can visit from Delhi for a last-minute getaway
Muskaan Gupta
Searching for a short getaway to the beach from Delhi? For a last-minute vacation, a number of breathtaking beach destinations across the world are only a short flight away. These are the top 7 foreign beaches that are easily accessible from Delhi!
Just a short flight from Delhi, Phuket is the ideal last-minute beach getaway with its beautiful beaches and exciting nightlife.
Phuket, Thailand
Bali, which can be reached easily from Delhi and is well-known for its gorgeous beaches and lively culture, offers a combination of leisure and adventure.
Bali, Indonesia
The Maldives, a paradise of white sand beaches and blue seas, is only a few hours' flight away.
Maldives
Dubai offers luxurious beachside relaxation with top-notch amenities, making it the ideal destination for a short getaway, from Jumeirah Beach to Kite Beach.
Dubai, UAE
This tropical island is the perfect destination for a last-minute vacation because of its immaculate beaches, verdant forests, and thrilling water sports.
Langkawi, Malaysia
Bentota Beach in Sri Lanka, a hidden gem close to Delhi, features golden sands, water sports, and tranquil coastal beauty.
Sri Lanka (Bentota Beach)
Krabi's beaches, with their stunning limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters, are a must-see for an unplanned, restful getaway.