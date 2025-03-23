Mar 23, 2025, 09:22 AM IST

Top 7 international beaches you can visit from Delhi for a last-minute getaway

Muskaan Gupta

Searching for a short getaway to the beach from Delhi? For a last-minute vacation, a number of breathtaking beach destinations across the world are only a short flight away. These are the top 7 foreign beaches that are easily accessible from Delhi!

Just a short flight from Delhi, Phuket is the ideal last-minute beach getaway with its beautiful beaches and exciting nightlife.

Phuket, Thailand

Bali, which can be reached easily from Delhi and is well-known for its gorgeous beaches and lively culture, offers a combination of leisure and adventure.

Bali, Indonesia

The Maldives, a paradise of white sand beaches and blue seas, is only a few hours' flight away.

Maldives

Dubai offers luxurious beachside relaxation with top-notch amenities, making it the ideal destination for a short getaway, from Jumeirah Beach to Kite Beach.

Dubai, UAE

This tropical island is the perfect destination for a last-minute vacation because of its immaculate beaches, verdant forests, and thrilling water sports.

Langkawi, Malaysia

Bentota Beach in Sri Lanka, a hidden gem close to Delhi, features golden sands, water sports, and tranquil coastal beauty.

Sri Lanka (Bentota Beach)

Krabi's beaches, with their stunning limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters, are a must-see for an unplanned, restful getaway.

Krabi, Thailand

