Top 5 inspirational quotes by Bollywood actors 

Apr 27, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
We are often deeply influenced by Bollywood actors. They are vocal about subjects such as life, career, hardships, love and more.
Let's unfold some inspirational quotes from famous Bollywood actors that will help you keep going!
1. “I was a chubby kid, but as far as I was concerned, I found myself beautiful even the" - Alia Bhatt.
2. “The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest" - Deepika Padukone.
4. “Bad times either destroy you or make you strong enough to be who you actually are" - Amitabh Bachchan
5. “I want to be real and relatable, because if I am not, then I lose my credibility amongst audiences" - Ayushmann Khurrana
3. “Black, brown, white, yellow – why are we always talking about colours? I’m a girl. I believe in a global community"- Priyanka Chopra
