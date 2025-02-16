Top 10 most expensive bikes in the world: Luxury on two wheels 

Feb 16, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Here are top 10 most expensive motorcycles in the world.
The Wraith from Combat Motors remains one of the most exclusive bikes on the planet.
A limited-edition wonder born out of a tie-up with Brough Superior, the AMB-001 debuted at the 2019 EICMA show.
Claimed to be the world’s most advanced electric motorcycle and the subject of a degree of ‘will-it, won’t-it get into production’ type controversy, the Arc Vector finally surfaced in 2022 bristling with carbon fibre, ‘Tron’ style futuristic styling, a raft of electrical wizardry and 115bhp performance.
If you’re looking for a custom performance cruiser that comes with an A-list endorsement, you really cannot do much better than the Arch KRGT-1, which has Keanu Reeves’ backing.
The historic, bespoke Italian brand was effectively reborn again in 2023 and, now owned by Kawasaki, it has a new flagship machine. The Tesi H2, as its name suggests, is a marriage of the old, hub-centre steered Bimota Tesi but now with ballistic, 200bhp, supercharged Kawasaki H2 power.
Historic British brand Brough Superior was reborn in 2016, although this time built in Toulouse, France, by the former Boxer Bikes concern with an all-new bike inspired by the original’s exotic 1000cc V-twin and style. It’s truly a work of art, but that also means a hefty price tag.
As it was launched way back in 2015, people often forget that Kawasaki’s full fat, ‘R’ version of its supercharged H2 is still available in limited quantities and, indeed, is still listed on Kawasaki UK’s official website for a fairly hefty 50,000 Euro.
Harley’s virtually all-new CVO Road Glide and accompanying CVO Street Glide, as launched in 2023 to coincide with the US firm’s 120th anniversary, are big news. There are significantly new, liquid-cooled engines with VVT, inverted forks, lighter chassis, uprated tech and substantially updated styling.