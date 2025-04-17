Apr 17, 2025, 08:46 AM IST

Top 10 Amazing facts about humans, animals, and universe that will blow your mind 

Monica Singh

Everyone has a unique smell, except identical twins – they smell the same!

Fingerprints are acquired by a fetus at three months old. 

India is the world's largest producer of milk. 

India is home to 60% of the world's wild tigers. 

A dog's sense of smell is 40 times stronger than a human's. 

Koalas have fingerprints similar to humans. 

The first person to go to space was Yuri Gagarin. 

Space is extremely cold, at -270.45 degrees Celsius. 

India has the largest vegetarian population in the world

Varanasi in India is one of the oldest inhabited places on Earth

