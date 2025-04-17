Top 10 Amazing facts about humans, animals, and universe that will blow your mind 

Apr 17, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
A detailed view at top 10 amazing facts about humans, animals and universe that will leave you thinking.
Everyone has a unique smell, except identical twins – they smell the same!
Fingerprints are acquired by a fetus at three months old.
India is the world's largest producer of milk.
India is home to 60% of the world's wild tigers.
A dog's sense of smell is 40 times stronger than a human's.
Koalas have fingerprints similar to humans.
The first person to go to space was Yuri Gagarin.