Feb 10, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Here are some animals from dinosaur era which are still alive.
The horseshoe crab has been around for over 450 million years. It's armor like shell and blue blood make it a true survivor.
The Japanese gaint salamander has been around for over 200 million years. It's impressive size and nocturnal habits highlight its prehistoric heritage.
The nautilus, with its spiral shell, has existed for 500 million years. Its simple yet effective design has helped endure through ages.
Crocodiles have been around for about 200 years. Their powerful jaws and robust build have helped them survive major extinction events.
Sturgeons have graced our waters for over 200 million years. Their ancient lineage is evident in their bony, armour-like scales and large size.
Lampreys have been around for over 360 million years. Their eel like apperance and jawless mouth reflect their ancient origin.
Tuataras are native to New Zealand, they are often called the living fossils. They have been around for about 200 million years.
Sand tiger shark has been around for over 100 million years. Its fierce apperance and sharp jaws have helped it survive for centuries.