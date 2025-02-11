TikTok Ban: 10 countries that have put restrictions on app including India, China, others

Feb 11, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
The Indian government enacted a nationwide ban on TikTok and several other Chinese applications in 2020, in response to privacy and security issues.
TikTok is not accessible in mainland China, instead Douyin, a similar application that adheres to the strict censorship regulations of the country is accessible to the Chinese users.
In 2022, TikTok, alongside the video game PUBG, was banned by the Taliban leadership, to protect young people from potential misinformation and misleading content.
The Australian federal government prohibits the use of TikTok on devices issued to its employees. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus stated that this ban was implemented following consultations with the country’s intelligence and security agencies.
In Nepal, authorities enacted a nationwide ban on TikTok in 2023, citing its role in disrupting “social harmony” and circulating inappropriate content. However, in August 2024, the ban was lifted following the company's agreement to cooperate with law authorities.
Since 2020, Pakistani authorities have temporarily banned TikTok on several occasions, attributing these interventions to concerns about the app promoting inappropriate content.
The Somali government has instructed telecom providers to block access to TikTok, expressing their worries that the platform could facilitate the spread of extremist content, obscene images, and other material deemed offensive to Somali values.
Taiwan has implemented a ban on the use of TikTok on public sector devices following warnings from the FBI regarding potential national security threats. The app is prohibited on government-issued devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and desktop computers.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports