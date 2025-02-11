Feb 11, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

TikTok Ban: 10 countries that have put restrictions on app including India, China, others

Srishty Choudhury

The Indian government enacted a nationwide ban on TikTok and several other Chinese applications in 2020, in response to privacy and security issues.

India

TikTok is not accessible in mainland China, instead Douyin, a similar application that adheres to the strict censorship regulations of the country is accessible to the Chinese users. 

China 

In 2022, TikTok, alongside the video game PUBG, was banned by the Taliban leadership, to protect young people from potential misinformation and misleading content.

Afghanistan

The Australian federal government prohibits the use of TikTok on devices issued to its employees. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus stated that this ban was implemented following consultations with the country’s intelligence and security agencies.

Australia

In Nepal, authorities enacted a nationwide ban on TikTok in 2023, citing its role in disrupting “social harmony” and circulating inappropriate content. However, in August 2024, the ban was lifted following the company's agreement to cooperate with law authorities. 

Nepal

Since 2020, Pakistani authorities have temporarily banned TikTok on several occasions, attributing these interventions to concerns about the app promoting inappropriate content.

Pakistan

The Somali government has instructed telecom providers to block access to TikTok, expressing their worries that the platform could facilitate the spread of extremist content, obscene images, and other material deemed offensive to Somali values.

Somalia

Taiwan has implemented a ban on the use of TikTok on public sector devices following warnings from the FBI regarding potential national security threats. The app is prohibited on government-issued devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and desktop computers.

Taiwan

Canada

The Canadian federal government has disallowed TikTok on its issued devices, citing significant privacy and security risks. As a result, the app will be removed from devices, and employees will be restricted from downloading it.

TikTok was banned nationwide on January 19, 2025 before which individual states, cities, and government-affiliated devices had restricted TikTok. However, on January 20, President Trump signed an executive order that halted enforcement of the ban for a 75-day period.

United States 

