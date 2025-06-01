Jun 1, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
This place in Tamil Nadu is known as ‘Mini Japan’ of India
This unique town was nicknamed 'Kutty Japan' by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.
In Tamil, the town is called 'Kutty Japan', with 'Kutty' meaning 'mini'.
Have you guessed the name of the place? If not, we are here to tell you about this.
Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is known as India's firecracker capital and also nicknamed 'Mini Japan.'
The town's title reflects its industrious spirit and self-reliance, showcasing impressive community efforts and thriving industries successfully.
Sivakasi's industrial growth began in the 1960s, driven by community efforts to overcome unemployment.
Sivakasi's self-reliant growth model yields 70% of India's fireworks, 60% of printing market share, and achieves 100% employment rate.
Just like Japan's tech and precision, Sivakasi shines in fireworks, matches, and printing, with products sought in India and worldwide.
Sivakasi is one of India's top tax-paying towns, generating significant revenue from sales, excise, and customs duties annually.
