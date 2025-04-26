This Mughal princess was one of richest, still never got married

Apr 26, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Jahanara Begum was the eldest daughter of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
Jahanara was raised with royal customs.
She was not only beautiful but also highly learned.
She wrote two books in Persian and oversaw the construction of many marvelous buildings.
Historian Avik Chanda notes in his book 'Dara Shukoh: The Man Who Would Be King' that she played key role in wedding of her brother Dara Shukoh.
According to media reports, despite her beauty and immense wealth, Jahanara never married.