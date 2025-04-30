Apr 30, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
This Mughal emperor was born to a Hindu King
The Mughal Empire ruled India for over 200 years, leaving a lasting legacy in culture and architecture.
Reports indicate that there were Mughal atrocities against Hindus during their rule, citing instances of property destruction; however, experiences varied across different regions and emperors.
But do you know that a Mughal emperor was born in the palace of a Hindu king?
This Mughal emperor, who was born in the palace of a Hindu king, was none other than Akbar.
Akbar's father, Mughal emperor Humayun, lost a battle to Sher Shah Suri, leading to his temporary exile.
Sher Shah Suri defeated Humayun in the Battle of Chausa (1539) and Kannauj (1540).
After his defeat, Humayun fled westward to present-day Sindh to save his life.
During his exile, Humayun met Hamida Banu Begum and married her.
During this time, Rana Prasad, the king of Amarkot, gave shelter to Humayun and Hamida Banu Begum in their time of need.
After about a year of marriage, the Mughal emperor Akbar was born in Amarkot, Sindh, which was ruled by a Hindu Rajput ruler, Rana Prasad Rao, at that time.
