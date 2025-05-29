May 29, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
This man got himself bitten by snake 200 times, know why
Shivani Tiwari
Many selfless scientists have made discoveries, dedicating themselves to improving humanity's well-being and advancing medical science.
An American man, Tim Freed, has self-injected venom 200 times over two decades to develop an anti-venom for snake bites.
This man developed injections using venom from deadly snakes, including mambas, cobras, taipans, and kraits, for antivenom research.
After a cobra bit him twice, sending him into a coma, Tim's focus shifted to his immunity to the development antivenom.
After a near-death experience, Tim dedicated his life to developing better antivenom therapy, experimenting with snake venom on himself.
Currently, antivenom production involves injecting small doses of snake venom into animals like horses to stimulate antibody production.
Snakes' venom composition can vary by region, making antivenom less effective.
Dr. Jacob Glanville discovered Tim on YouTube and contacted him, securing a blood sample for research on broadly neutralising antibodies.
Dr. Jacob thinks Tim's blood-based antivenom could combat all kinds of venom, potentially saving thousands of lives annually worldwide.
