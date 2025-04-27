This is only river flowing in India that is considered to be male
Shivani Tiwari
In India, rivers are revered as sacred due to mythological beliefs that bathing in them can purify and remove sins, reflecting the country's rich spiritual heritage.
Almost all the Indian rivers are named after female figures, symbolising their nurturing and life-giving roles. This reflects the cultural significance of femininity and the importance of women in Indian society.
In Indian culture, rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, and Narmada are personified as feminine, often referred to as mothers, symbolising nourishment and care.
In India, where many rivers are named after female figures or goddesses, one notable river is named after a male figure.
In a land where rivers are revered as divine goddesses, one solitary river stands apart, uniquely named after a person. Let's discover which river it is.
This river is none other than the Brahmaputra River, which is said to be the only major male river in India.
According to the beliefs, the Brahmaputra River is considered male because its name means 'son of Brahma,' setting it apart from other rivers in India.
This river, originating from the snowy mountains, is worshipped as a holy river, especially in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
The Brahmaputra River is approximately 2,900 kilometres long and originates from the Chemayungdung Glacier near Lake Manasarovar in Tibet.