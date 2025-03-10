This is ONLY city in world where non-vegetarian food is illegal

Mar 10, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
City Overview: The city of Palitana in the Indian state of Gujarat is the only city in the world where the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food are completely banned.
Religious Significance: Palitana is a major pilgrimage site for Jains, with over 900 temples on the Shatrunjaya Hills. Jainism emphasizes non-violence (ahimsa) and compassion towards all living beings.
Monk Protests: The decision came after Jain monks went on a hunger strike, demanding a ban on animal slaughter and non-vegetarian food to preserve the sanctity of the holy city.
Impact on Residents: The ban affected not only the food culture but also local businesses, as butchers and meat vendors had to change their professions or relocate.
Support and Criticism: While Jains and vegetarians welcomed the move, others criticized it for potentially infringing on personal food choices and livelihoods.
A Unique Status: Palitana's strict vegetarian laws make it a unique city globally, setting an example of aligning local governance with religious and ethical principles.
