This is one of the longest snake from India, it is...

Mar 21, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
This giant snake grew up to 15 meters (49 feet) long, making it one of the longest ever found.
Its fossils were discovered in 2004, but scientists identified it as a new species only in 2024.
It was named after Vasuki, a serpent from Hindu mythology, and belonged to a now-extinct group of large snakes.
This snake existed during the Eocene period in a warm, humid place, possibly near water.
It was one of the longest snakes, similar to Titanoboa, which lived 60 million years ago in South America.
Like pythons and anacondas today, it likely waited to catch its prey and had few enemies due to its size.
This finding helps scientists learn more about ancient snakes, their movement across lands, and India's rich fossil history.