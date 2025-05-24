May 24, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
This hill station in Himachal Pradesh is known as ‘Mini Israel’ of India
Shivani Tiwari
This quaint hill station in Himachal Pradesh, is popular among tourists for its breathtaking natural beauty, trekking trails, and unique cultural experience, offering peace and tranquility.
Have you ever imagined a place in India that feels like another world, where you can enjoy the cool mountain breeze and immerse yourself in the unique charm of Israeli culture?
Yes, we’re talking about Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'Mini Israel', for its scenic beauty and strong influence of Israeli culture and cuisine.
Nestled in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh, Kasol is renowned for its natural beauty and peaceful vibe. A visit feels like reconnecting with nature.
Kasol is called 'Mini-Israel' because of its Israeli culture, Hebrew signs, and many Israeli tourists and cafes there.
Why is it called Mini-Israel?
Kasol, in Himachal’s Kullu district, is easily accessible via Bhuntar Airport or Pathankot railway station, followed by taxi or bus.
How to reach Kasol?
Visit Parvati Valley: The serene Parvati River in Kasol instantly refreshes you. It's perfect for reading, meditating, or simply soaking in nature’s beauty.
Must-do things in Kasol
Tosh and Kheerganga Trekking: If you are an adventure lover, you can trek from Kasol to Tosh, Manikaran, or Kheerganga, where natural hot spring baths offer unforgettable relaxation.
Must-do things in Kasol
Cafe Culture and Israeli Food: In Kasol, engage with locals, shop for handicrafts, and enjoy cafés serving both Indian dishes and delicious Israeli favourites like Falafel and Shakshuka.
Must-do things in Kasol
Next:
8 insects that look deadly but are actually harmless
Click To More..