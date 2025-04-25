Apr 25, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Sleep is essential for overall well-being. It’s recommended to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night to maintain consistent energy levels and promote physical and mental health throughout the day.
You would be surprised to know that there is a country where the sun doesn't set for several months, and night doesn't occur, even for a single minute, during that time.
We are going to introduce you to this unique country in the world.
The name of this unique country is Norway.
The Midnight Sun, a natural phenomenon that occurs during the summer months in places above the Arctic Circle.
The sun shines 24 hours a day in most parts of Norway, especially in Hammerfest and Svalbard.
Due to the sun remaining above the horizon all the time, people living here often lose track of the difference between day and night.
For this reason, people don't wait for night to sleep; they sleep in broad daylight.
Due to this, many people in this region experience sleep-related issues, difficult to maintain a regular sleep schedule.
