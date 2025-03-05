This country has not registered a single birth in 96 years

Mar 5, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Some places in the world are known for their rich culture, others for their scenic beauty, and a few for their remarkable history. But have you ever heard of a country where no child has been born for nearly a century?
This unusual reality belongs to Vatican City, a nation that has existed for 96 years without a single registered birth.
Vatican City, the world’s smallest country, has not recorded a single birth since its formation on February 11, 1929.
There are no hospitals or maternity wards, requiring residents to seek medical care in nearby Rome.
Due to its limited size and close proximity to Rome’s advanced medical facilities, no hospital has ever been built.
With a population of around 800-900, mainly senior Roman Catholic clergy, the country has no families or children.
The strict celibacy rule for clergy members means there are no births, making Vatican City a unique nation in this regard.
Despite its small population, it has a surprisingly high crime rate due to millions of tourists, leading to frequent cases of pickpocketing.
Vatican City is home to the world’s smallest railway station, Citta Vaticano, which is used exclusively for cargo transport.