The world’s smallest country where only 33 people live

Jun 1, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
It’s called the Republic of Molossia
Molossia is located near Dayton in Nevada, USA. It’s not officially recognized by any country but calls itself an independent micronation. It’s one of the quirkiest places in the world.
The beginning of Molossia
Molossia was started in 1977 by Kevin Baugh and his friend. They decided to turn their home into a new country. Kevin still serves as the President and runs everything with his family.
What makes Molossia unique
This tiny country has its own flag, national anthem, currency, and even laws. All 33 residents belong to Kevin’s family. It may be small, but it's very well-organized.
Molossia has a small store, a library, a cemetery, and a few official-looking buildings. Kevin and his family take care of everything by themselves.
What facilities does it have?
Visitors can tour the country, but only for two hours. President Kevin personally guides them and shares the country’s stories. It’s a short trip, but one visitor will never forget.
Tourists are welcome but for limited time
When tourists enter Molossia, they get their passport stamped just like visiting a real country.
A proper border entry
Kevin Baugh’s dream is to keep Molossia alive as a symbol of independence. He’s created laws, a flag, and rules for his country. His passion has kept Molossia going for over 40 years.
The president’s dream
Molossia is a hit on social media. People love sharing their visits using hashtags like “world’s smallest country.” It’s a favorite among travel bloggers and content creators.
Viral on social media