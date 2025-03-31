The World's 7 most beautiful waterfalls

The captivating waterfalls that cascade with magnificent charm are the greatest way to capture the beauty of nature. These natural wonders, which range from impressive wonders to undiscovered treasures, are unmissable. These are the 7 most stunning waterfalls in the world.
Angel Falls, the tallest waterfall in the world, plunges sharply from 3,212 feet over a green rainforest.
Angel Falls, Venezuela
Iguazu Falls, a stunning network of 275 waterfalls, produce a captivating display of beauty, strength, and mist.
Iguazu Falls, Argentina-Brazil
This huge waterfall, called "The Smoke That Thunders," thunders as it plunges into the canyon of the Zambezi River.
Victoria Falls, Zambia-Zimbabwe
Niagara, a magnificent triad of waterfalls, draws millions of tourists each year with its incredible strength and amazing scenery.
Niagara Falls, Canada-USA
A breathtaking UNESCO-listed national park with a number of beautiful blue lakes and waterfalls.
Plitvice Waterfalls, Croatia
Yosemite Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in North America, thunders impressively over a granite cliff.
Yosemite Falls, USA
Visitors can take a walk behind the flowing water at this beautiful Icelandic waterfall for a singular, stunning experience.