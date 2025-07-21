Jul 21, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
The Mahabharata isn’t just a myth. It’s a blueprint of civilisation, politics, and cities built on dharma and destroyed by ego. Its stories echo in every corner of India even today.
Beyond the Kurukshetra battle, Mahabharata is a guide to human nature, choices, and what happens when a society forgets its purpose.
Indraprastha, Dwarka, Hastinapura, these cities weren’t built just with bricks. They were shaped by ideals. And when those ideals faded, the cities vanished.
These Mahabharata cities weren’t abandoned. They didn’t fall in flames. They simply disappeared. And that’s where the deeper meaning lies.
We keep searching for ruins, but the Mahabharata might be asking us something else like what do these vanished cities say about our world today?
Gifted by the gods, Indraprastha dazzled with beauty. But ego and jealousy destroyed it. It reminds us that cities built only to impress can’t survive truth.
Krishna built Dwarka for peace, not permanence. When its purpose ended, the sea took it back. A lesson in letting go, in not clinging to power or pride.
A kingdom of tradition, yet blinded by greed and pride. After war, the city stood empty. Hastinapura collapsed under ego.
Where the Pandavas hid in silence, healed, and learned. Not every city must roar. Some are sacred simply because they allow space for stillness and growth.