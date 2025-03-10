Mar 10, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Here is a ultimate guide on where to keep the aloe vera plant in your house to double your daily progress.
Many major benefits of keeping aloe vera plant at home that have been mentioned in Vastu Shastra.
According to Vastu Shastra, planting the miraculous aloe vera plant at home is very auspicious.
By planting aloe vera, there is no shortage of money in the house. One gets success in every work.
Planting aloe vera at home increases love, wealth, progress, promotion and prestige.
But while planting aloe vera plant, it is very important to know about the correct direction.
If you want peace of mind and happiness in your home, then plant the aloe vera in east direction.
Along with this you can also plant the aloe vera in the south-east direction.
If you want to progress in your life than plant the aloe vera in the west direction of the house.
According to Vastu Shastra never plant the aloe vera in the north-east corner as it can cause harm.
