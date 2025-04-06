Apr 6, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

The battle of gratitude: When to use Thanks vs. Thank You

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at when to use Thanks and Thank you and what's the difference between both.

Thanks, and Thank You are commonly used by people in day-to-day conversation.

You may also say thanks or thank you to express your gratitude to someone.

But do you know what the difference between thanks and thank you is?

Those who call themselves masters of English are also confused about the difference between the two.

A thanks is a short and informal way of expressing thanks.

Whereas thank you is a respectful and formal way of expressing thanks.

It is said that if a family member, friend or relative helps you, then you can express gratitude by saying thanks.

On the other hand, if your personal relationship with a person is not good, yet he helps you, then you should use thank you for him.

Saying thank you sounds more normal, polite and spontaneous.

