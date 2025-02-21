Feb 21, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

 7 most luxurious and expensive cars in the World

Muskaan Gupta

More than just vehicles, luxury cars are works of engineering, exclusivity, and design. These luxury cars redefine performance and opulence with their unbelievable costs. These are the world's 7 most luxurious and costly cars.

This custom masterpiece, which is valued at over ₹250 crores, is an example of unmatched luxury and craftsmanship. 

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail

At around ₹234 crores, this car with a nautical theme is an example of customised luxury.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Known as "The Black Car," its estimated ₹132 crores in value reflects Bugatti's dedication to performance and exclusivity.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

At almost ₹125 crores, this uncommon car shows Pagani's commitment to exceptional engineering and distinctive design.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

This unique luxury vehicle, which is believed to cost 92 crores, blends contemporary custom design with traditional elegance.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail

This limited-edition car, which is valued at over ₹64 crores, honours Bugatti's legendary EB110 while adding contemporary improvements.

Bugatti Centodieci

This special car, which costs over ₹60 crores, combines opulent luxuries with high-performance engineering.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero

Image source: Google Images

