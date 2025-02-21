More than just vehicles, luxury cars are works of engineering, exclusivity, and design. These luxury cars redefine performance and opulence with their unbelievable costs. These are the world's 7 most luxurious and costly cars.
This custom masterpiece, which is valued at over ₹250 crores, is an example of unmatched luxury and craftsmanship.
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail
At around ₹234 crores, this car with a nautical theme is an example of customised luxury.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
Known as "The Black Car," its estimated ₹132 crores in value reflects Bugatti's dedication to performance and exclusivity.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire
At almost ₹125 crores, this uncommon car shows Pagani's commitment to exceptional engineering and distinctive design.
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
This unique luxury vehicle, which is believed to cost 92 crores, blends contemporary custom design with traditional elegance.
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
This limited-edition car, which is valued at over ₹64 crores, honours Bugatti's legendary EB110 while adding contemporary improvements.
Bugatti Centodieci
This special car, which costs over ₹60 crores, combines opulent luxuries with high-performance engineering.