Delhi is the ideal destination for a leisurely outing because it offers a variety of peaceful lakes, historical gardens, and verdant parks. Discover Delhi's top 7 picnic locations with loved ones or friends for the ideal day out and to take in the best of nature!
A peaceful picnic spot in a historic park with paths for walking, tombs, and lush greenery.
Lodhi Garden
Open gardens, boat rides, and a lively atmosphere, particularly in the evenings, make this a traditional picnic location.
India Gate Lawns
An beautifully designed garden featuring themed spaces, ideal for a friendly get-together with loved ones.
Garden of Five Senses
A peaceful haven with a variety of plants and animals that provides a revitalising picnic experience surrounded by nature.
Yamuna Biodiversity Park
A beautiful location perfect for a peaceful and delightful picnic, featuring a lake, walking paths, and a variety of greenery.
Sanjay Lake Park
An expansive green park that is well-known for its musical performances is ideal for an enjoyable picnic.
Nehru Park
This park, which combines history and nature, is ideal for picnicking and exploring ancient ruins.