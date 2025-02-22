Feb 22, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

7 best picnic spots in Delhi 

Muskaan Gupta

Delhi is the ideal destination for a leisurely outing because it offers a variety of peaceful lakes, historical gardens, and verdant parks. Discover Delhi's top 7 picnic locations with loved ones or friends for the ideal day out and to take in the best of nature!

A peaceful picnic spot in a historic park with paths for walking, tombs, and lush greenery.

Lodhi Garden

Open gardens, boat rides, and a lively atmosphere, particularly in the evenings, make this a traditional picnic location.

India Gate Lawns

An beautifully designed garden featuring themed spaces, ideal for a friendly get-together with loved ones.

Garden of Five Senses

A peaceful haven with a variety of plants and animals that provides a revitalising picnic experience surrounded by nature.

Yamuna Biodiversity Park

A beautiful location perfect for a peaceful and delightful picnic, featuring a lake, walking paths, and a variety of greenery.

Sanjay Lake Park

An expansive green park that is well-known for its musical performances is ideal for an enjoyable picnic.

Nehru Park

This park, which combines history and nature, is ideal for picnicking and exploring ancient ruins.

Mehrauli Archaeological Park

