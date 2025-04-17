Tejasswi Prakash’s Dosa Bomboloni: A MasterChef-inspired delight
Muskaan Gupta
During her time on Celebrity MasterChef, Tejaswi Prakash created the delicious Dosa Bomboloni, a blend of Italian and South Indian cuisine. This creative dish consists of rich pumpkin gravy topped with savoury dosa batter balls filled with sesame chutney.
Water, fenugreek seeds (methi dana), rice, and urad dal
Dosa Batter
Seeds of sesame , Cloves of garlic , Red chillies that have been dried , The onion , Salt , Juice from lemons , Water
Sesame (Til) Chutney Filling
Curry leaves, pumpkin, dried red chillies, Cloves of garlic, chana dal, onions, tomatoes, haldi (turmeric), coriander powder, grated coconut, Water, Salt, and Oil
Pumpkin Gravy Base
After soaking the rice, urad dal, and methi seeds, grind them into a smooth batter and let them ferment for the entire night.
Prepare the Dosa Batter
Combine salt, lemon juice, and water with the dry-roasted sesame seeds, onions, garlic, and red chillies.
Make the Til Chutney Filling
Add the spices and coconut and blend after sautéing the curry leaves, red chillies, garlic, chana dal, onions, tomatoes, and pumpkin.
Cook the Pumpkin Gravy Base
Fill a greased appe pan with dosa batter and cook until golden brown on all sides.
Prepare the Dosa Bomboloni
Using a piping bag, inject chutney into each appe, or slice and spread chutney inside.
Fill the Bomboloni
Place the chutney-filled appe on a plate with pumpkin gravy spread on it.
Plate the Dish
Serve hot and enjoy this fusion treat, garnished with more chutney if preferred.